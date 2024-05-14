KSE-100 index hits record high, crosses 74,000 milestone

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its upward trajectory as the benchmark KSE-100 surged by more than 700 points in the initial hours of trading on Tuesday.
Investor enthusiasm soared as the market surpassed the significant threshold of 74,500 points, reflecting strong confidence and optimism in the country's economic outlook.
By 11:40am, the benchmark index stood at 74,362.27, marking a notable increase of 563.16 points or 0.76%.
Positive activity was observed across various sectors, including commercial banks, fertilizers, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, and refineries. Leading stocks such as OGDC, PPL, PSO, SNGPL, HBL, and NBP experienced gains.
The surge in buying activity was attributed to progress in negotiations between the Pakistani authorities and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding a new program.
Currently, the Pakistani government initiated discussions with the IMF on further collaboration.
In a significant development, the IMF mission, led by Nathan Porter, IMF Mission Chief, held discussions with the finance minister at the Finance Ministry on Monday.
Pakistan anticipates a substantial bailout package exceeding $6 billion from the IMF to strengthen its economy and address urgent fiscal challenges. The economic team of the Finance Ministry diligently prepared for the negotiations, ensuring comprehensive groundwork for productive discussions.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 13, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.