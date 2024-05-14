Search

KSE-100 index hits record high, crosses 74,000 milestone

Web Desk
01:40 PM | 14 May, 2024
KSE-100 index hits record high, crosses 74,000 milestone

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its upward trajectory as the benchmark KSE-100 surged by more than 700 points in the initial hours of trading on Tuesday.

Investor enthusiasm soared as the market surpassed the significant threshold of 74,500 points, reflecting strong confidence and optimism in the country's economic outlook.

By 11:40am, the benchmark index stood at 74,362.27, marking a notable increase of 563.16 points or 0.76%.

Positive activity was observed across various sectors, including commercial banks, fertilizers, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, and refineries. Leading stocks such as OGDC, PPL, PSO, SNGPL, HBL, and NBP experienced gains.

The surge in buying activity was attributed to progress in negotiations between the Pakistani authorities and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding a new program.

Currently, the Pakistani government initiated discussions with the IMF on further collaboration.

In a significant development, the IMF mission, led by Nathan Porter, IMF Mission Chief, held discussions with the finance minister at the Finance Ministry on Monday.

Pakistan anticipates a substantial bailout package exceeding $6 billion from the IMF to strengthen its economy and address urgent fiscal challenges. The economic team of the Finance Ministry diligently prepared for the negotiations, ensuring comprehensive groundwork for productive discussions.

KSE-100 index hits record high, crosses 74,000 milestone

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 14 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 13, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.85 for selling.

Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.85
Euro EUR 296 298.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.40 74.10
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.67 913.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.93 168.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 722.52 730.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 306.4 308.9
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71



