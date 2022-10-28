Rupee loses Rs1.82 against dollar in interday trading

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee depreciated Rs1.82 against the US dollar on Friday.

The local currency was seen changing hands at 222.50 during the intraday trading.

A day earlier, the local unit closed at Rs220.68 after depreciating Rs0.95, or 0.43%.

The rupee snapped its gaining streak as the currency market didn’t react positively to news of receiving inflows from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) into the country.

Pakistan received $1.5 billion from the ADB last night, however, the much-awaited loan failed to currency market players.

Meanwhile, the PTI will begin its long march today from Lahore for the early elections.