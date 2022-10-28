PML-N celebrates Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s 49th birthday
Web Desk
02:52 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
PML-N celebrates Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s 49th birthday
Source: File photo
Share

LONDON – PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz celebrated her 49th birthday on Friday. She was born on October 28, 1973 in Lahore.

PML-N leaders including Ali Pervaiz Malik, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Kanwal Liaquat, and others arranged a cake-cutting ceremony to mark the day.

Party’s social media Lahore team also celebrated the birthday of their leader at 180H Model Town.

Maryam Nawaz entered into politics in 2013 as she was the key leader behind Nawaz Sharif’s campaign which led to him becoming the country’s prime minister.

Later, Maryam was appointed as the Chairperson of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme however she resigned in 2014 after her appointment was challenged in the Lahore High Court.

She is at the forefront of the party’s affairs ever since Nawaz Sharif left the country to seek medical treatment in London, United Kingdom. Now a days, she also joined her father in London.

More From This Category
‘Moonrise’ – Atif Aslam’s new song ...
11:35 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
Mariyam Nafees, Haroon Shahid pay tribute to ...
06:24 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
Burcu Kıratlı shines like a diamond in latest ...
09:45 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
Pakistani fashion designer HSY celebrates ...
05:35 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
'Pakistani Mr. Bean' leaves Zimbabwean cricket ...
09:25 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
Khalilur Rehman Qamar tells how he ‘punished’ ...
04:31 PM | 27 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
PML-N celebrates Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s 49th birthday
02:52 PM | 28 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr