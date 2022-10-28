PML-N celebrates Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s 49th birthday

LONDON – PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz celebrated her 49th birthday on Friday. She was born on October 28, 1973 in Lahore.

PML-N leaders including Ali Pervaiz Malik, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Kanwal Liaquat, and others arranged a cake-cutting ceremony to mark the day.

پاکستان مسلم لیگ ن شعبہ خواتین لاہور کی جانب سے نائب صدر پاکستان مسلم لیگ ن مریم نواز شریف کی سالگرہ کی تقریب کا انعقاد



تقریب میں اراکین اسمبلی علی پرویز ملک، خواجہ عمران نذیر، کنول لیاقت اور لیگی خواتین کارکنان کی شرکت pic.twitter.com/9VDfZKS0YE — PMLN Lahore (@LahorePMLN) October 28, 2022

Party’s social media Lahore team also celebrated the birthday of their leader at 180H Model Town.

PMLN Social Media Team Lahore Celebrated Birthday of our Beloved Leader @MaryamNSharif at 180H Model Town. #HBDMaryamNawaz pic.twitter.com/Tcu9m0JZQO — PMLN Lahore (@LahorePMLN) October 27, 2022

Maryam Nawaz entered into politics in 2013 as she was the key leader behind Nawaz Sharif’s campaign which led to him becoming the country’s prime minister.

Later, Maryam was appointed as the Chairperson of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme however she resigned in 2014 after her appointment was challenged in the Lahore High Court.

She is at the forefront of the party’s affairs ever since Nawaz Sharif left the country to seek medical treatment in London, United Kingdom. Now a days, she also joined her father in London.