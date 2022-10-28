Haleem Adil Sheikh "disappointed" as Dua Bhutto files for divorce

KARACHI – Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf's lawmker Dua Bhutto has approached the court seeking divorce from her husband and the opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Bhutto reportedly approached a family court in Malir area to file the divorce petition.

This is Sheikh's second marriage with Dua Bhutto with whom he also has a son. Bhutto and Sheikh declared their secret marriage after the birth of their son, Kamil Haleem Sheikh, in September 2021. Shiekh married Bhutto after the 2018 general elections.

Bhutto recently raised her voice against the alleged torture on Haleem Adil Sheikh by Sindh police.

In response to the divorce petition, Sheikh expressed his utter disappointment regarding the matter. The PTI leader stated, "I didn't even think that this would happen, either there was some coercion on Dua done as part of a conspiracy. I had no contact whatsoever with my wife while I was in jail."

Expressing his disconcertment Sheikh said, "the Sindh government first attacked me, made cases, and kept me in jail, I did not stop and did not bend in front of all these things. The decision is for Allah and the courts, I have not done any such thing, everyone. I can't stand oppression, pressure and fear."

Shaikh further stated that both marriage and divorce are legal acts, but he is disheartened. The 56-year-old political leader concluded, "I am currently in Lahore in connection with the Azadi March."

Dua Bhutto was elected as a candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to the Provincial Assembly of Sindh in 2018.

Haleem Sheikh has been serving as leader of the opposition of the provincial assembly since January 2021.