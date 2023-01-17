Kiara Advani sends heartwarming birthday wish to Sidharth Malhotra

Congratulations are in order for the handsome hunk of Bollywood, Sidharth Malhotra, as he celebrates his 38th birthday. With millions of fans, multiple blockbuster projects under his belt, and a gorgeous lady by his side, Malhotra's celebrations couldn't have been better on the big day than to be wished by his beloved with an adorable picture.

The Student of the Year famed actor, who has been keeping his love life lowkey, had everyone surprised when the Kabir Singh famed diva posted a picture of the couple seemingly out and about on an adventure.

Calling her rumoured beau "birthday boy" in a social media post, the lovebirds slightly made their relationship Instagram official.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

It was reported last year that Malhotra, Advani, Ananya Panday, and Ishaan Khatter celebrated 2022 together in the jungles which the picture confirms after all. Advani's post received many congratulatory messages from the couple's industry peers.

On the work front, Sidharth will next be seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna slated for a release on January 20.

On the other hand, Advani is currently working on SatyaPrem Ki Katha.