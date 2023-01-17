Search

Lifestyle

Kiara Advani sends heartwarming birthday wish to Sidharth Malhotra

Noor Fatima 08:10 PM | 17 Jan, 2023
Kiara Advani sends heartwarming birthday wish to Sidharth Malhotra
Source: Kiara Advani (Instagram)

Congratulations are in order for the handsome hunk of Bollywood, Sidharth Malhotra, as he celebrates his 38th birthday. With millions of fans, multiple blockbuster projects under his belt, and a gorgeous lady by his side, Malhotra's celebrations couldn't have been better on the big day than to be wished by his beloved with an adorable picture.

The Student of the Year famed actor, who has been keeping his love life lowkey, had everyone surprised when the Kabir Singh famed diva posted a picture of the couple seemingly out and about on an adventure.  

Calling her rumoured beau "birthday boy" in a social media post, the lovebirds slightly made their relationship Instagram official. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

It was reported last year that Malhotra, Advani, Ananya Panday, and Ishaan Khatter celebrated 2022 together in the jungles which the picture confirms after all. Advani's post received many congratulatory messages from the couple's industry peers. 

On the work front, Sidharth will next be seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna slated for a release on January 20.

On the other hand, Advani is currently working on SatyaPrem Ki Katha

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to tie the knot next year

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Ayeza Khan celebrates her birthday with husband Danish Taimoor in Dubai

10:40 PM | 15 Jan, 2023

Dur-e-Fishan enjoys birthday celebrations with family

04:35 PM | 14 Jan, 2023

Anmol Baloch radiates elegance on 31st birthday

01:14 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

Mission Majnu – Sidharth Malhotra trolled for cringy stereotypes in 'spy thriller'

11:26 AM | 12 Jan, 2023

Birthday congratulations pour in for Kanwal Aftab

04:07 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

Hrithik Roshan gets birthday wish from his girlfriend Saba Azad

06:27 PM | 10 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Refused Canadian immigration? Here’s how you can appeal the ...

09:19 PM | 17 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 17, 2023

07:47 AM | 17 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 17, 2023(Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 236.4 238.9
Euro EUR 268.5 271
UK Pound Sterling GBP 303 306
U.A.E Dirham AED 68 68.65
Saudi Riyal SAR 66 66.7
Australian Dollar AUD 170.5 171.74
Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.76 611.26
Canadian Dollar CAD 185 186.35
China Yuan CNY 34.04 34.28
Danish Krone DKK 33.23 33.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.43 2.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 745.07 750.07
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.29 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.67 146.87
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.72
Omani Riyal OMR 592.57 597.07
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 171.42 172.72
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246.08 247.82
Thai Bhat THB 6.95 7.05

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,580.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs144,800 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,750.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Karachi PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Islamabad PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Peshawar PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Quetta PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Sialkot PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Attock PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Gujranwala PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Jehlum PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Multan PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Bahawalpur PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Gujrat PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Nawabshah PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Chakwal PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Hyderabad PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Nowshehra PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Sargodha PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Faisalabad PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Mirpur

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: