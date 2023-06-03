Search

Lifestyle

Karisma Kapoor joins Madhuri Dixit after 26 years for 'dance of friendship'

Web Desk 04:07 PM | 3 Jun, 2023
Karisma Kapoor joins Madhuri Dixit after 26 years for 'dance of friendship'
Source: Karisma Kapoor (Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor is a renowned Indian actress who has made a significant impact on the Bollywood film industry. She comes from the illustrious Kapoor family, which has a rich history in Indian cinema.

Kapoor has captivated the audience with her exceptional talent, versatile performances and magnetic screen presence. With her memorable roles and iconic dance numbers, she has established herself as one of the most influential and beloved actresses in the industry. Her contribution to the Indian cinema has earned her numerous accolades and a dedicated fan base that continues to admire her remarkable career.

Recently, Kapoor and the legendary Madhuri Dixit delighted fans as they reunited for a dance of joy at a party. This heartwarming moment showcased their deep bond and friendship, replacing any notions of rivalry or envy. The two talented actresses, who had previously shared the screen in the iconic film Dil To Pagal Hai alongside Shah Rukh Khan in 1997, showcased their incredible chemistry once again. 

At the outdoor party, Dixit was elegantly dressed in a flowing, orange printed dress accentuated with a stylish belt. On the other hand, Karisma opted for a dark-colored salwar kurta ensemble, complemented by a pair of round sunglasses.

Fans flooded the comments section with red heart emojis, expressing their love and admiration for the delightful reunion.

Bollywood stars wish Karisma Kapoor on 47th birthday

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

WATCH — Mehwish Hayat shakes a leg to Drake's One Dance

11:53 PM | 1 Jun, 2023

Abrar ul Haq apologises for performing in London after PTI exit

08:35 PM | 31 May, 2023

Mahira Khan, Kubra Khan set dance floor on fire at Shazi’s wedding

11:40 AM | 31 May, 2023

Ayesha Omar returns to social media with spectacular travel moments after a 14-day detox

08:49 PM | 26 May, 2023

Aliza Sultan shares a video of her first modelling venture after divorce

10:35 PM | 25 May, 2023

Chris Gayle expresses desire to have Deepika Padukone as dance partner

11:51 AM | 25 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Japanese airline launches 'All-You-Can-Fly' pass for under $300: ...

08:56 PM | 3 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 3, 2023

09:02 AM | 3 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 3, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 03, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 298.9 302.15
Euro EUR 321 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 380
U.A.E Dirham AED 82 83
Saudi Riyal SAR 80 81.2
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.24 766.24
Canadian Dollar CAD 228 230
China Yuan CNY 40.18 40.58
Danish Krone DKK 41.16 41.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.39 36.74
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.05 936.05
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.16 175.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 740.5 748.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.37 79.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 314.07 316.57
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 3, 2023

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 232,500 PKR 2125

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: