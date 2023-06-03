Karisma Kapoor joins Madhuri Dixit after 26 years for 'dance of friendship'

Karisma Kapoor is a renowned Indian actress who has made a significant impact on the Bollywood film industry. She comes from the illustrious Kapoor family, which has a rich history in Indian cinema.

Kapoor has captivated the audience with her exceptional talent, versatile performances and magnetic screen presence. With her memorable roles and iconic dance numbers, she has established herself as one of the most influential and beloved actresses in the industry. Her contribution to the Indian cinema has earned her numerous accolades and a dedicated fan base that continues to admire her remarkable career.

Recently, Kapoor and the legendary Madhuri Dixit delighted fans as they reunited for a dance of joy at a party. This heartwarming moment showcased their deep bond and friendship, replacing any notions of rivalry or envy. The two talented actresses, who had previously shared the screen in the iconic film Dil To Pagal Hai alongside Shah Rukh Khan in 1997, showcased their incredible chemistry once again.

At the outdoor party, Dixit was elegantly dressed in a flowing, orange printed dress accentuated with a stylish belt. On the other hand, Karisma opted for a dark-colored salwar kurta ensemble, complemented by a pair of round sunglasses.

Fans flooded the comments section with red heart emojis, expressing their love and admiration for the delightful reunion.