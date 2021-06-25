Bollywood stars wish Karisma Kapoor on 47th birthday
Bollywood stars wish Karisma Kapoor on 47th birthday
Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor celebrates her 47th birthday today and despite away from the limelight for a long time, Kapoor's beauty and charm stays alive in the hearts of her loyal fan following.

Multiple stars jumped onto the bandwagon to wish the beauty where Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma extended love and sweet wishes to the birthday girl.

Kareena Kapoor had the most adorable wish for her sister as she penned a heartfelt note with pictures from a beautiful birthday dinner.

Sharing Karisma’s stunning photo, Anushka wrote “Happy birthday Karisma! Have a best year” followed by a heart emoji.

Sonam Kapoor and Katrina Kaid also wishes the star with a short and sweet birthday wish

Karisma was the first girl from the legendary Kapoor clan to have stepped into Bollywood. After carving a niche in the film industry, the Coolie No. 1 stunner got married due to which films took a backseat.

