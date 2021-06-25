Shahrukh Khan responds to fans with a hint of wittiness in latest Q&A session
King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan recently hosted a Q&A session on Twitter, with his customised hashtag #AskSRK and needless to say things got pretty interesting.
The superstar responded to multiple queries that came his way, throwing a bit of wit here and there, leaving his fan super excited.
Amassing a massive fan following, the Dilwale star has many jewels to his crown with unmatched stardom and a burgeoning list of blockbusters under his belt.
The Main Hoon Na star kickstarted his day with a quick 15 minutes session to cater to his fan following's burning curiosity.
"This could be the earliest #AskSrk I am doing. If like me you all are awake early let’s have a 15 minutes conversation," he said.
This could be the earliest #AskSrk I am doing. If like me you all are awake early let’s have a 15 minutes conversation. Love srk— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021
With a plethora of questions directed at him, Khan handpicked some interesting ones from the Twitter vicinity and replied with enthusiasm.
It’s the best 30 years of my life and still counting https://t.co/iEzO042cs9— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021
Right now with the situation I think it’s prudent to make film release schedules with a bit of patience https://t.co/vNmmemDMCk— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021
Don’t listen to negativity around you and believe in yourself https://t.co/rYjbrhRu7t— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021
Restart Harry Potter series https://t.co/ZEEpvbjZol— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021
Not inspiring but the truth….everybody who doesn’t do the work you are best at, knows how to do it better!!! https://t.co/YJdivWqprS— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021
Not as amazing as John Abraham but holding my own…ha ha https://t.co/fWZGQpVAyH— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021
Thankful for the love showered by his admirers, he bid farewell to everyone with a promise that there was more to their journey together.
"Love you all and thanks for all the wishes and #AskSrk . As always sorry for all not getting replies….but we have a long journey together so will be in touch soon,"
Now need to get back to the rains….love you all and thanks for all the wishes and #AskSrk . As always sorry for all not getting replies….but we have a long journey together so will be in touch soon….— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021
On the work front, Khan resumed shooting for the action-packed film Pathan. Apart from SRK, the film will also feature John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in a pivotal roles. The film is made on a whopping budget of over INR200 crores.
