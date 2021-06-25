Fourth wave of Covid-19 likely to emerge in Pakistan, NCOC chief warns amid appeal to follow SOPs

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has warned that the fourth wave of the coronavirus could emerge in the South Asian country next month if the SOPs are not followed.

Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), says they have carried out an “artificial intelligence-based disease modeling analysis”, which suggests that in the absence of "strong SOP enforcement and continued strong vaccination program,” the 4th wave is likely to emerge in Pakistan.

“Please adhere to SOPs and vaccinate as soon as possible,” he warned.

Reviewed the artificial intelligence based disease modeling analysis today in NCOC . In the absence of strong SOP enforcement and continued strong vaccination program, the 4th wave could emerge in Pakistan in July. Please adhere to sop's and vaccinate as soon as possible. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) June 25, 2021

During the past 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 44 deaths from coronavirus. That brings the total number of deaths in the country to 22,152.

Statistics 25 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 45,924

Positive Cases: 1052

Positivity % : 2.29%

Deaths : 44 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 25, 2021

Official figures show that 1,052 people tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the positivity ratio across the country to 2.29%.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan, since the pandemic began, has risen to 925,907 while the number of active cases in the country has increased to 32,921.

As far as the recoveries are concerned, 897,834 people have recovered from the infection in total.