Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,742 new infections, 39 deaths in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 39 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,742 fresh infections have been reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 27,729 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,245,127.

Statistics 30 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 52,635

Positive Cases: 1742

Positivity %: 3.30%

Deaths : 39

Patients on Critical Care: 3768 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 30, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,377 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,169,566. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 47,832 while the national positivity has recorded at 3.30 percent.

At least 457,458 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 431,092 in Punjab 173,796 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 105,417 in Islamabad, 32,916 in Balochistan, 34,127 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,321 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

NCOC decides to start vaccinating children aged ... 12:42 PM | 28 Sep, 2021 ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday decided to vaccinate children aged 12 ...

Moreover, 12,617 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,382 in Sindh, 5,537 KP, 923 in Islamabad, 738 in Azad Kashmir, 348 in Balochistan, and 184 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 52,635 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 19,386,106 since the first case was reported.