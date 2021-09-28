NCOC decides to start vaccinating children aged 12 years and above

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday decided to vaccinate children aged 12 years old and above.

In a tweet, NCOC chief and federal minister Asad Umar announced that the decision had been taken to vaccinate children aged 12 years and over during the NCOC's meeting.

He wrote, “In today's NCOC meeting decided to start vaccination of all 12 years and older. Special drive will be run for vaccination at schools to make it easier for children to be vaccinated."

In today's NCOC meeting decided to start vaccination of all 12 years and older. Special drive will be run for vaccination at schools to make it easier for children to be vaccinated — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) September 28, 2021

The government had started to vaccinate persons aged 17 years and above from September 1. Some of the guidelines announced by the NCOC earlier this month are:

Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count went below 1,500 for the first time in more than two months after it reported 1,400 fresh cases Tuesday morning.

Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity rate drops to ... 08:46 AM | 28 Sep, 2021 ISLAMABAD – A drop in the number of Covid-19 cases has been seen across Pakistan during the last week and the ...

The number of active cases, too, went to the lowest level since the last two months (July 20) at 49,968 cases. The active cases, along with the positivity rate, have been consistently falling since the last month with new recoveries surpassing fresh cases reported almost daily. Among the active cases, 4,015 patients are under critical care.

Another 41 people, meanwhile, lost their lives to the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death tally to 27,638. This makes it the fourth consecutive day the country has reported less than 50 deaths in a single day.