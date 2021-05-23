Covid-19: Bangladesh, Iran among new countries added to Pakistan’s C category list

KARACHI – Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Saturday notified new travel restrictions for inbound travelers from 15 more countries.

As per the latest updates from the Civil Aviation Authority, 15 more countries have been placed in category C of the international travel list.

The number of countries included in category C currently stands at 38 with the addition of new states including Bangladesh, Iran, and Iraq. The country’s top aviation authority extended the restrictions in view of the decisions taken by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to stem the spread of mutated variants.

Pakistan’s Covid tally crosses 900,000 with ... 09:13 AM | 23 May, 2021 ISLAMABAD – The number of novel Covid-19 infections in Pakistan crossed the 900,000 mark on Sunday with 3,084 new ...

Passengers from these countries will have to take prior permission from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

The updated new advisory stated that inbound passengers will undergo Rapid Antigen Testing on arrival at Airports in Pakistan, while negative cases will undergo 10 days self-quarantine at home with stringent Trace, Test & Quarantine (TTQ) protocols.