First case of fully vaccinated person testing positive for COVID-19 reported in South Korea

SEOUL – South Korea confirmed on Friday that a fully vaccinated person against COVID-19 has contracted the infection again.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) announced the so-called “vaccine breakthrough” case, adding that the patient is aged above 20.

It said that the person contracted COVID-19 more than 14 days after receiving two doses of a vaccine.

A "breakthrough case" is when a person tests positive for COVID-19 between their first and second doses of a two-dose vaccine, or a person tests positive two weeks after full vaccination.

Park Young-joon, a KDCA official, feared that such cases will increase as the country has revived up vaccine rollout, adding that fully vaccinated people still need to wear face masks.

As of Thursday, more than 1.4 people have been fully vaccinated, the KDCA said.