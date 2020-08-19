‘Micro smart lockdown’ imposed in parts of Peshawar to curb coronavirurs resurgence 
Web Desk
06:08 PM | 19 Aug, 2020
PESHAWAR – The district administration has decided to impose micro smart lockdown in four areas of Peshawar in order to control the spread of novel coronavirus. 

The decision comes days after the federal government lifted all restrictions as the country witnessed downward trajectory in Covid-19 cases. 

Peshawar Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali issued a notification stating that the restrictions have been imposed in Hayatabad Phase II, III, Asad Colony and OPF Colony from today. 

Grocery stores, Medical stores, Tandoors and other emergency service-related shops are exempted from the lockdown restrictions. 

A total of 272,278 patients have recovered from coronavirus in Pakistan.

According to the latest statistics, the total active Covid-19 cases in the country are now 12,116.

Another 613 cases surfaced during the last twenty-four hours with at least 11 deaths reported. Some 22,859 tests were carried out during this period.

So far, the South Asian country has reported a total of 290,445 infections while more than 6,200 people have died from the illness developed from COVID-19.

