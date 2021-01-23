Pakistan reports 43 Covid-19 deaths, 1,927 new infections in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 43 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,927 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

With new 43 fatalities, the death toll has surged to 11,247 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 530,818

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,737 patients have recovered from the virus in a day; total recoveries have recorded at 484,508.

As of Saturday, the total count of active cases is 35,063. The national positivity ratio is recorded at 4.77 percent.

Sindh remains at the top in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other regions.

China promises 0.5 million doses of COVID-19 ... 04:17 PM | 21 Jan, 2021 ISLAMABAD – China has promised iron brother Pakistan to provide 0.5 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine ...

At least 239,935 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 152,925 in Punjab 64,945 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 40,629 in Islamabad, 18,715 in Balochistan, 8,770 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,899 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 4,537 individuals have died due to the novel virus in Punjab 3,875 in Sindh, 1,826 in KP, 463 in Islamabad, 252 in Azad Kashmir, 192 in Balochistan, and 102 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Earlier on January 21, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmad tested positive for coronavirus.