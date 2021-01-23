Pakistan Army Chief, Acting US Chargé d' Affaires discuss Pak-US ties, regional security
10:04 AM | 23 Jan, 2021
Pakistan Army Chief, Acting US Chargé d' Affaires discuss Pak-US ties, regional security
RAWALPINDI – Acting US Charge d’ Affaires to Pakistan called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the military media wing said Friday.

The Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said matters of mutual interest including regional security were discussed during the meeting.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) while discussing cooperation in various domains hoped that bilateral relations between the two sides will be further strengthened under the new Administration.

Acting US Charge d Affaires appreciated Pakistan’s contributions to conflict prevention in the region and the relentless support provided in Afghan Peace Process.

The dignitary also assured of US continued assistance for the common cause of peace in Afghanistan.

