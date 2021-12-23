FM Qureshi reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to host SAARC Summit if ‘artificial obstacles’ removed

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi assured the secretary-general of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) that Islamabad will host the summit when ‘artificial obstacles’ are removed.

Qureshi expressed the desire to host a long-delayed summit during the meeting with the group’s secretary-general Esala Ruwan Weerakoon – who is currently on a visit to Islamabad.

Foreign Minister told the visiting dignitary that Pakistan was committed to the principles and objectives of the SAARC Charter for the welfare of the people of the region, economic integration, and regional prosperity.

He said, “Pakistan believed SAARC could provide a conducive and congenial atmosphere to build economic synergies and transform the quality of life of the people of South Asia”.

PTI minister also recalled the constructive role played by Pakistan in realizing the true potential of SAARC and making it a useful organization for regional cooperation and mutual benefit based on the principle of sovereign equality.

SAARC chief commended the foreign minister for sharing his views on number of issues and assured him of his concerted efforts to strengthen cooperation among the member states so as to realise the full potential of SAARC.

Pakistan was supposed to host the SAARC summit in 2016 but the Modi-led Indian government boycotted the gathering of neighboring leaders and also persuaded some other member states to do the same.

The summit cannot take place if any of the member countries stay out, per the SAARC charter. Since then India consistently has been staying away from the summit thus delaying the gathering of leaders of eight nations of South Asia.