Faryal Mehmood’s dreamy dance video goes viral
Lollywood diva Faryal Mehmood has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry.
Apart from being a talent powerhouse, Mehmood is also a very gifted dancer who does not shy away from flaunting her killer dance moves on her social media handle.
The 30-year-old has a bold and sassy style statement; much in contrast to her onscreen aura. Mehmood being an avid dancer, recently uploaded her dance videos on her Instagram account.
Dancing like a dream, the Raqeeb Se star wrote a heartwarming caption in her latest Instagram post,
“This video just put a smile on my face! Its from ages ago, when I felt like I was a complete different person, but I love love love the energy and love in me! It motivate me.“
View this post on Instagram
The keyboard warriors did not shy away and left demeaning remarks under Faryal’s post.
On the work front, Faryal has been basking in success because of her drama serial Raqeeb Se, as the masses have admired her exceptional portrayal of 'Insha'.
