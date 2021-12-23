Faryal Mehmood’s dreamy dance video goes viral

Web Desk
02:12 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
Faryal Mehmood’s dreamy dance video goes viral
Share

Lollywood diva Faryal Mehmood has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry.

Apart from being a talent powerhouse, Mehmood is also a very gifted dancer who does not shy away from flaunting her killer dance moves on her social media handle.

The 30-year-old has a bold and sassy style statement; much in contrast to her onscreen aura. Mehmood being an avid dancer, recently uploaded her dance videos on her Instagram account.

Dancing like a dream, the Raqeeb Se star wrote a heartwarming caption in her latest Instagram post,

“This video just put a smile on my face! Its from ages ago, when I felt like I was a complete different person, but I love love love the energy and love in me! It motivate me.“

The keyboard warriors did not shy away and left demeaning remarks under Faryal’s post.

On the work front, Faryal has been basking in success because of her drama serial Raqeeb Se, as the masses have admired her exceptional portrayal of 'Insha'.

Faryal Mehmood sets temperature soaring with new ... 02:30 PM | 8 Dec, 2021

Lollywood diva Faryal Mehmood has been creating waves amongst the public as the drop-dead gorgeous actress looked ...

More From This Category
Hira Mani lands in hot waters after singing video ...
05:00 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
Reham Khan spills the beans about her upcoming ...
04:20 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic looks stunning with ...
03:20 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
Karachi bakery draws ire for refusing to write ...
11:57 AM | 23 Dec, 2021
Punjab CM Usman Buzdar is now on TikTok
10:49 AM | 23 Dec, 2021
One of the deadliest snakes found in UK after ...
10:22 PM | 22 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hira Mani lands in hot waters after singing video goes viral
05:00 PM | 23 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr