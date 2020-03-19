Things that can help to boost your immune system during the coronavirus outbreak

The novel coronavirus is currently on the loose and it’s important to remember that one of the best forms of protection is prevention.

Along with practicing social distancing its necessary to enhance your immune system by eating as healthily as possible.

There isn’t any “magic vitamin” that will will protect you from coronavirus or any other virus that may come our way.

However, a balanced diet and certain practices can help us to strengthen our minds and bodies to fight off illness and feel stronger.

Vitamin C is one of the major immune system boosters of all. In fact, a deficit of vitamin C can even make you more prone to catch diseases.

Foods rich in vitamin C include oranges, tangerines, strawberries, grapefruits, bell peppers, spinach, broccoli and kale.

Vitamin B6 and Vitamin E are essential as they act as anti-oxidants.

Yogurt can stimulate your immune system to help fight diseases because it’s a probiotic.

The most important this is to WASH YOUR HANDS AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE. Make sure to wash your hands with anti- bacterial soap after every hour, especially if you went out.

Getting 7-9 hours of sleep is crucial for your body's ability to recover and fight against illnesses.

Keep yourself hydrated!

Exercise can enlighten your mood and keep you healthy so a 15 minute workout at home won’t hurt at all!

If you have to go out then maintain a safe distance from others and avoid touching your face.

Lower your intake of unhealthy food items such fried and oily dishes. Avoid ordering in or visiting restaurants.

Keep yourself busy with your family, do some souls searching, paint, cook, read or sing to avoid feeling alone or depressed in these crucial times.

Variety is the key to a healthy body and mind. Doing just one of the things listen above won’t help you. It’s time for us to unite and come together as a nation to fight this deadly virus and never forget to help the less privileged around us.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!