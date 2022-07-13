Why journalist Maira Hashmi slapped teen boy during live show?
Share
Pakistani journalist Maira Hashmi's latest actions have left the internet divided and have gained widespread critique over unacceptable acts of harassment.
The aforementioned video that has been thrust into the limelight shows a journalist slapping a boy standing next to her while she is recording a piece for the camera. The journalist, Maira Hashmi, was reporting Eidul Adha celebration.
Spreading like wildfire online, the video opens with her speaking amidst a crowd of onlookers gathered around her. While she was delivering her report on camera, two boys standing on her left and right can be seen talking to each other. One boy can be seen gesturing and then another other boy’s hand coming in front of the camera. As soon as the hand comes in front of the camera, Maia paused her speech and slapped the boy on the right.
The aftermath of the video left the netizens wondering what had caused the journalist to react in such an aggressive fashion. Now, the journalist Hashmi has responded to all the queries and clarified why she had to slap the boy.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
"This guy was bothering a family during the interview, which made the family upset. I first tried to nicely tell him that his behaviour was not good, but it fell on deaf ears and he resorted to bothering the family even more. I, therefore, decided that the boy's behaviour should no longer be tolerated," she said.
Reacting to the justification, the keyboard warriors showed a mixed reaction. Some were of the thought process that the journalist did well and the heckler boy "deserved it". Others condemned her and called her rash behaviour and "lack of tolerance."
Watch: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars 2022 ... 10:12 AM | 28 Mar, 2022
Will Smith, leading American actor, rapper and film producer, slapped comedian Chris Rock at the stage during 2022 ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- LIVE: Ex-PM Imran Khan addresses PTI rally in Jhang08:11 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistan reaffirms full solidarity with Kashmiris on Martyrs Day07:35 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement for revival of $6bn ...06:52 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Rhea Chakraborty charged for buying and receiving drugs for Sushant ...06:00 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022