Why journalist Maira Hashmi slapped teen boy during live show?

Pakistani journalist Maira Hashmi's latest actions have left the internet divided and have gained widespread critique over unacceptable acts of harassment.

The aforementioned video that has been thrust into the limelight shows a journalist slapping a boy standing next to her while she is recording a piece for the camera. The journalist, Maira Hashmi, was reporting Eidul Adha celebration.

Spreading like wildfire online, the video opens with her speaking amidst a crowd of onlookers gathered around her. While she was delivering her report on camera, two boys standing on her left and right can be seen talking to each other. One boy can be seen gesturing and then another other boy’s hand coming in front of the camera. As soon as the hand comes in front of the camera, Maia paused her speech and slapped the boy on the right.

The aftermath of the video left the netizens wondering what had caused the journalist to react in such an aggressive fashion. Now, the journalist Hashmi has responded to all the queries and clarified why she had to slap the boy.

"This guy was bothering a family during the interview, which made the family upset. I first tried to nicely tell him that his behaviour was not good, but it fell on deaf ears and he resorted to bothering the family even more. I, therefore, decided that the boy's behaviour should no longer be tolerated," she said.

Reacting to the justification, the keyboard warriors showed a mixed reaction. Some were of the thought process that the journalist did well and the heckler boy "deserved it". Others condemned her and called her rash behaviour and "lack of tolerance."