Watch: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars 2022 stage over joke about wife's shaved head

10:12 AM | 28 Mar, 2022
Source: Will Smith (Instagram)/ A screengrab of Twitter video
Will Smith, leading American actor, rapper and film producer, slapped comedian Chris Rock at the stage during 2022 Oscars ceremony for cracking an offensive joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. 

While presenting best documentary feature at the 94th Academy Awards, the comedian compared shaved head of Pinkett Smith, who is suffering from alopecia, to the look of Demi Moore in the 1997 movie “G.I. Jane.” Rock said, "Jada, can't wait for GI Jane 2."

The joke infuriated Will Smitt, who can be seen walking up on stage and slapping Rock in the face and returning to his seat in the viral video. "Keep my wife's name out of your... mouth," he shouted.

Later, Smith in his acceptance speech for best actor award issued an apology. 

“I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me. It’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people,” he said in his tearful speech. 

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Police Department said that Rock has declined to file a case against Will Smith. 

A full statement from the Los Angeles Police Department reads: “LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report,” Variety reported. 

