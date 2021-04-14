Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit set the stage on fire with killer dance moves
Bollywood divas are quite fond of socialising with each other and when two gorgeous women like Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit who can groove like Greek goddesses meet - they will surely create havoc.

Recently, the Dilbar famed Nora Fatehi and B-town poetry in motion Madhuri Dixit danced their heart out to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya on the sets of the reality show Dance Deewane.

The viral video has stormed the Internet leaving the fans gushing over the drop-dead gorgeous ladies and their graceful moves.

Turning to her Instagram handle, Dixit, who is one of the judges of Dance Deewane, shared the dance video on her account.

Dancing their hearts out to the iconic song, the duo stole hearts with their sassy dance moves. 

Fans and fellow B-town stars were floored over the gorgeous ladies grooving parallelly. As the dancing queen of Bollywood’s swayed together, they created magic and were showered with love by the admirers.

On the work front, Nora was last seen in Street Dancer 3D along with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Next, she is all set to be seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s next film which is set in the backdrop of the 1971 Indo.

