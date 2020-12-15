Sunny Leone, Emraan Hashmi respond to '20-year-old son'

Celebrities all across the globe are dragged in scandals and controversies. This time around Bollywood stars Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone are victims of a harmless prank by a 20-year-old engineering student from Bihar, India.

He claims that he is the son of 'Hasmi' and Leone, who are residents of North Bihar town, and are not married to each other.

Emraan Hashmi's name was written in fathers column on the viral admit card and the One Night Stand actress was mentioned in mother's column. Moreover, the town’s infamous red-light area Chaturbhuj Sthan was given as the address.

Taking to her Twitter handle, the 39-year-old actress was amused by the student's antics stating:

“This kid is awesome!!!!! Way to dream big :)))))))) XO hahaha,”

This kids awsome !!!!! Way to dream big :)))))))) XO hahahaha https://t.co/VEkTnsv4VT — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) December 12, 2020

The Murder 2 actor also responded hilariously to the viral report card tweeting:

"I swear he ain’t mine "

I swear he ain’t mine 🙋🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/ARpJfqZGLT — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) December 9, 2020

The authorities at the university were shocked to find out about the viral admit card.The examinee, Kundan Kumar, is a student of Dhanraj Mahto Degree College which is affiliated to the varsity and situated in the Meenapur block of the Bihar district.