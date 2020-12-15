Wuhan: China launches investigation against vice-mayor of COVID-19 epicenter
BEIJING – China's National Supervisory Commission and the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) has launched an investigation against Xu Honglan, the vice mayor of the city of Wuhan, which was the epicenter of the coronacirus pandemic.
The official departments have not clarified the reasons for the measure.
"A disciplinary and supervisory Inspection has been launched against a party member of the Wuhan government, Vice Mayor Xu Honglan," the authorities said in a statement.
In late November, the supervisory commission said that officials and party members, who would avoid official duties during the outbreak of the coronavirus, would be subjected to severe punishment, noting that civil servants at all levels should strictly observe discipline and fulfill their responsibilities in order to ensure the effective response to the pandemic.
The government body said that it would probe and punish the dodging officers while implementing the relevant instructions of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the CPC Central Committee.
