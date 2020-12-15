PTI govt decides to hold Senate elections in Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has decided to hold early Senate elections, scheduled to be held in March 2021, it emerged on Tuesday.

Local media reports says the government has decided that election for the upper house of the Parliament will be held in February, a month when Opposition is planning to launch a long march on Islamabad against the government.

The decision was taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan during the meeting of the federal cabinet.

The cabinet also decided that open voting process will be adopted for the Senate elections in order to avert horse trading.

Furthermore, the government will file a reference with the Supreme Court of Pakistan to ensure the elections are held in February.

Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz said that the government will seek guidance from the Supreme Court under Article 186 of the Constitutions for open voting process.