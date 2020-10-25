PM Imran slams France's Macron for deliberately provoking Muslims

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday denounced the statements of French President Emanuel Macron against the Islamic religion and the Holy Prophet Muhammad PBUH on Sunday.

The Pakistani premier said that hallmark of a leader is he unites human beings, as Nelson Mandela did, rather than dividing them.

In a series of tweets, he said this is a time when President Macron could have put healing touch and denied space to extremists rather than creating further polarisation and marginalisation that inevitably leads to radicalization.

The Prime Minister said it is unfortunate that President Macron has chosen to encourage Islamophobia by attacking Islam rather than the terrorists who carry out violence, be it Muslims, White Supremacists or Nazi ideologists.

Sadly, President Macron has chosen to deliberately provoke Muslims, incl his own citizens, through encouraging the display of blasphemous cartoons targeting Islam and our Prophet (PBUH), the premier wrote on Twitter.

Condemning that by attacking Islam, Macron has hurt the sentiments of Muslims around the world, PM Imran said that the last thing the world wants or needs is further "polarisation".

"Public statements based on ignorance will create more hate, Islamophobia and space for extremists," he added.

The French president is being criticised with protests breaking out in several cities across the world after Macron accused Muslims of separatism and vowed not to give up cartoons depicting the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

His comments came in response to the beheading of a teacher, Samuel Paty, a 47-year-old teacher, who was attacked on his way home from the junior high school where he taught in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, 40 kilometres northwest of Paris.

The teacher had shown cartoons disrespecting Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), according to media reports.

France has recently stepped up measures in the country which its Muslim community views as anti-Islam. The French government has said it fears militancy is taking over some Muslim communities in the country.

Soon after Macron's comments, people starting campaigns to boycott French goods and protest globally.

Earlier Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lambasting the French president asked him to take mental treatment as he sounds unfit.