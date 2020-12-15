Volkswagen: World's largest carmaker set to enter Pakistan market

KARACHI – German carmaker Volkswagen (VW) is set to begin the production of its vehicles in Pakistan in 2022.

VW is the largest automaker in the world, having manufactured and sold the most cars in the world, with Toyota coming in at a close second.

VW Group has some of the most prolific auto-manufacturers as its subsidiaries, including Bentley, Porsche, Audi, Lamborghini, Bugatti, SEAT, and Skoda.

Media reports suggest a Volkswagen Premier Motors representative said last week the company will start off by introducing the Amarok, a pickup truck that comprises single and double cabins akin to those featured in the Toyota Hilus Revo.

Yet another initial Volkswagen offering in Pakistan will be the Transporter, which is a van similar to the Suzuki APV.

The German automotive giant will assemble vehicles in Pakistan under green-field status, which is obtained in the wake of the government’s Auto Development Policy (2016-21). The company currently has a capacity of manufacturing 28,000 vehicles per year. The report states that the setting up of the plant has been delayed by 8 months due to COVID-19.

Volkswagen is reportedly coming to Pakistan in partnership with Premier Motors, a subsidiary of Premier Systems, which has been selling Audi passenger vehicles in Pakistan for over a decade.

The ADP 2016-21 policy ends in June 2021 and the models introduced by new companies will be considered for duty relaxations.