Mehwish Hayat dedicates a song to her fans (VIDEO)
Mehwish Hayat is one of the most bankable superstars of Pakistan. The Dillagi star was awarded Pakistan’s highest accolade Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for her contributions in the entertainment industry.
The bold and beautiful actress is a super-talented actress and is equally blessed with vocal talent as well.
The star took to her social media handle sharing a video, crooning to Frank Sinatra's Fly Me To The Moon. Expressing gratitude, the starlet thanked her fans:
“Jamming a few lines from my fav song to say “ I love you” to all my dear fans … Thank you for always being my rock!”
View this post on Instagram
The 37-year-old actress has worked in successful projects Dil Lagi, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Load Wedding, Mein Punjab Nahi Jaungi, Chalawa, Actor-in-Law and many more.
The Load Wedding star also made her Coke Studio debut in season 9, alongside Shiraz Uppal.
