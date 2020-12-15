PM Imran, Saudi tourism chief discuss bilateral cooperation over phone
07:23 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Saudi prince Sultan bin Salman made a telephonic call to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, agreeing to strengthen ties between the two countries.
He also condoled the death of Dr. Naeem Ghani, Chairman of Sultan Foundation, according local media reports.
