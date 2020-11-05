Social media all hyped up for Mehwish Hayat's documentary recorded with Tecno Camon 16

In this digital age, tech companies have to be very active to bring state-of-the-art produces for their customers. The rapid development in the technology sectors has created a great competition among brands to bring innovative ideas for new products and their campaign. One such idea has been taken up by TECNO. The internationally renowned smartphone brand, TECNO is coming up with a documentary shot by its latest mobile phone, Camon 16, for its customers.

TECNO provides not just the best smartphones and campaigns but also a good source of entertainment for its fans. As previously done with the Spark 6 campaign where TECNO sponsored a short action film, TECNO has come up with a documentary for its Camon 16. It is about to provide another feast for TECNO and Mehwish Hayat’s fans that is Pakistan’s first mobile phone star Documentary. Fans are all hyped up on social media and we can see their eagerness for this surprise from TECNO.

The superstar Mehwish Hayat, ambassador of TECNO Camon 16 will be featured in this project, documenting her life behind the camera. This documentary will be an insight into Mehwish Hayat’s daily life routine and will be recorded by TECNO’s Pioneer Camera Phone – Camon 16, equipped with TAIVOS technology. This is the first time in Pakistan that a documentary for a celebrity’s life is being recorded by a mobile phone – TECNO Camon 16.

Social media is all hyped up after the posters were released on TECNO pages. TECNO and Mehwish Hayat fans are all eagerly waiting for the documentary to be released. The documentary shall be premiered in only a few days, on the 8th of November. We are as thrilled as the fans to watch how this documentary will turn out and to know the real-life of Mehwish Hayat.