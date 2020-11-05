Two students lose arms after truck hits school bus in Lahore
Web Desk
07:03 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
Two students lose arms after truck hits school bus in Lahore
Share

LAHORE – Two young girls lost their limbs while several others severely injured after a speedy dumper truck rammed into a school bus on Rainwind Road Thursday morning. 

The two girls aged 11 and 13 were shifted to Jinnah Hospital with detached arms while 12 students are said to be in critical condition with another one suffered serious head injuries. 

Five other students suffered minor injuries and they were sent home after administrating first aid. 

The medical superintendent of the hospital said that the arms had been mutilated badly that could not be reattached to their bodies with surgery. 

The bus of a private welfare school was on its way to the institution near Pajia when it was hit by the dumper truck. 

An investigation into the matter has been launched. 

More From This Category
Pakistan rejects fallacious Indian propaganda ...
08:09 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
Jahangir Tareen planning return to Pakistan this ...
07:41 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
Two students lose arms after truck hits school ...
07:03 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
PM Imran goes nostalgic, shares rare picture of ...
06:36 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
Raiwind’s Tablighi Ijtima begins amid ‘strict ...
06:18 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
Woman kills 2-year-old daughter to punish husband ...
05:50 PM | 5 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Liaquat and wife Tuba test positive for COVID-19
03:46 PM | 5 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr