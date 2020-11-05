Two students lose arms after truck hits school bus in Lahore

LAHORE – Two young girls lost their limbs while several others severely injured after a speedy dumper truck rammed into a school bus on Rainwind Road Thursday morning.

The two girls aged 11 and 13 were shifted to Jinnah Hospital with detached arms while 12 students are said to be in critical condition with another one suffered serious head injuries.

Five other students suffered minor injuries and they were sent home after administrating first aid.

The medical superintendent of the hospital said that the arms had been mutilated badly that could not be reattached to their bodies with surgery.

The bus of a private welfare school was on its way to the institution near Pajia when it was hit by the dumper truck.

An investigation into the matter has been launched.