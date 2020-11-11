Punjab rolls out ‘Rahmatul-lil-Alameen’ scholarship worth Rs 50 Crore

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced the Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen scholarship and set up an amount of Rupees 50 crore for the program.

Under this scheme, the provincial government will establish Rehmat-ul-Alameen (PBUH) Chair in divisional universities along with the provision of scholarships for research on the life of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) in international universities.

Another Rs25 crore will be given as stipends to position-holders and students of matriculation to continue their studies.

Competition for short documentaries on the blessed life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) will also be conducted and the best documentary will be broadcasted on TV channels and social media along with English and French subtitles. Cash prize along with certificates has been announced for the program.

Buzdar reiterates Pakistan efforts to sensitise the global community about the love and respect of Holy Prophet (PBUH). He also mentioned following the SOPs during the celebrations.