Money laundering case: Court indicts Shehbaz Sharif,family
LAHORE – An accountability court on Wednesday indicted President of PML-N Shehbaz Sharif and his son in a money laundering case.
All the accused in the case pleaded not guilty. Shehbaz Sharif, while refuting allegations of the National Accountability Bureau, said the family is being politically victimized.
Admin Judge Jawad-ul-Hassan indicted all the accused and summoned the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) witnesses to record their statements. Jail authorities produced the Shahbaz Sharif and son Hamza Shahbaz before the court as it resumed hearing.
Former CM Punjab raised questions over the bureau’s actions, accusing the national graft buster of being involved in political engineering. Not a shred of evidence against us has been produced, he added.
Leader of the opposition also complained of a backache, he also demands to provide a physiotherapist.
Lamenting the arrangements he said, I asked for an ambulance to take me to hospital but instead was taken in an armoured vehicle.
Hamza Shahbaz, the Punjab Assembly’s opposition leader, assailed the NAB terming the charges baseless.
The hearing was adjourned until November 26.
