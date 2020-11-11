New Zealand tour: Pakistan announce 35 member squad
Web Desk
12:06 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
New Zealand tour: Pakistan announce 35 member squad
Share

LAHORE – Chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq named a massive 35-man squad including many young for the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

The 35-member squad includes the following members.

Openers (six): Abid Ali (Central Punjab/Lahore Qalandars), Abdullah Shafique (Central Punjab), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/Lahore Qalandars), Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan/Peshawar Zalmi), Shan Masood (Southern Punjab/Multan Sultans) and Zeeshan Malik (Northern)

Middle-order batsmen (11): Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab/Karachi Kings), Azhar Ali (Central Punjab), Danish Aziz (Sindh), Fawad Alam (Sindh), Haider Ali (Shaheens vice-captain, Northern/Peshawar Zalmi), Haris Sohail (Balochistan), Hussain Talat (Southern Punjab/Islamabad United), Iftikhar Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/Karachi Kings), Imran Butt (Balochistan), Khushdil Shah (Southern Punjab/Multan Sultans) and Mohammad Hafeez (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/Peshawar Zalmi)

Wicketkeepers (three): Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, Tests) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/Karachi Kings), Rohail Nazir (Shaheens captain, Northern/Multan Sultans) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (Sindh/Quetta Gladiators)

Spinners (five): Imad Wasim (Northern/Karachi Kings), Shadab Khan (vice-captain, T20Is) (Northern/Islamabad United), Usman Qadir (Central Punjab/Multan Sultans), Yasir Shah (Balochistan/Peshawar Zalmi) and Zafar Gohar (Central Punjab/Islamabad United)

Fast bowlers (10): Amad Butt (Balochistan/Islamabad United), Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab/Islamabad United), Haris Rauf (Northern/Lahore Qalandars), Mohammad Abbas (Southern Punjab/Multan Sultans), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh/Quetta Gladiators), Mohammad Musa (Northern/Islamabad United), Naseem Shah (Central Punjab/Quetta Gladiators), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/Lahore Qalandars), Sohail Khan (Sindh/Quetta Gladiators) and Wahab Riaz (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/Peshawar Zalmi)

Pakistan to play a three-match T20I series starting December 18 against New Zealand The two-Test series will begin on Boxing Day (December 26).

Pakistan Cricket Board also tweets after the announcement.

Pakistan team is expected to leave on November 23, and where they will play two Tests and three T20Is. 

More From This Category
New Zealand tour: Pakistan announce 35 member ...
12:06 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
Babar Azam to lead Pakistan after Azhar Ali steps ...
07:57 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
Meet Alia Zafar – First Female Director of ...
03:59 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe to win 2nd T20I
06:43 PM | 8 Nov, 2020
Babar Azam becomes first Pakistani to score 1,000 ...
08:34 AM | 8 Nov, 2020
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets in first T20
06:40 PM | 7 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Reema Khan pays tribute to classic Pakistani film heroes with an epic transformation
03:26 PM | 11 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr