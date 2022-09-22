Babar Azam becomes the only Pakistani player to smash two T20I centuries

KARACHI – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam made a stunning comeback after his unimpressive performance in Asia Cup as he has set a new record of smashing centuries in T20I cricket.

While chasing a strong target of set runs set by England in second T201 match, Babar Azam hit a ton to become the only Pakistan player to make two centuries in the shortest format of the cricket.

The 27-year-old batsman smashed five 6s and 11 4s to make 110 runs off 66 balls, registering a new record.

He has also become the second fastest player to complete 8,000 runs in T20I cricket as the top position is held by Chris Gayle.

The skipper also holds the record of smashing most T20I matches in cricket history of Pakistan.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten partnership help Pakistan defeat England by 10 wickets as they chased down the 200 runs target in 19.3 overs.