Sultans beat Zalmi in first-ever PSL match in Multan

MULTAN – Multan Sultans' bowlers helped their team register a victory over Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets in the eighth match of Pakistan Super League's fifth edition in Multan on Wednesday.

Pacer Sohail Tanvir delivered a four-wicket haul to upset Zalmi batsmen in what was the first-ever match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Tanvir, dismised Kamran Akmal and also of the talented Haider Ali before returning to claim two more wickets.

His fellow veteran left-armed Mohammad Irfan and the young Mohammad Ilyas, both of whom picked up two wickets each as Zalmi were bundled out for a paltry 123 — the lowest score of PSL 2020 so far.

Zalmi were all out on 123 in 18.3 overs while Sultan achieved the target in 14.5 overs for a loss of 4 wickets.

Multan Sultans Squad

Shan Masood (capt), Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Zeeshan Ashraf, Khshdil Shah, Wayne Madsen, Shahid Afridi, Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Sohail Tanvir, Bilawal Bhatti, Rohail Nazir (wk), Fabian Allen, Mohammad Ilyas, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Imran Tahir, Usman Qadir

Peshawar Zalmi

Hasan Ali, Kieron Pollard, Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, Darren Sammy, Imam-ul-Haq, Umar Amin, Tom Banton, Shoaib Malik, Liam Dawson, Mohammad Mohsin, Rahat Ali, Dwaine Pretorius, Adil Amin, Amir Khan, Aamir Ali, Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali Khan