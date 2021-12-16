Pakistani boxers Usman Wazeer, Asif Hazara bag international boxing awards in Dubai
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani boxers Usman Wazeer, and Asif Hazara continue to make the nation proud as the two fighters bag international boxing titles in the United Arab Emirates.
Reports in local media said Usman Wazeer, a product of Amir Khan Boxing Academy, won his title of Middle East champion by defeating Tanzanian boxer in Dubai. The boxer from the mountainous region of Gilgit Baltistan, won by a majority decision over his Tanzanian opponent on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old, nicknamed ‘The Asian Boy’, is regarded as one of the greatest contemporary Pakistani boxers and is currently an undefeated welterweight boxer and holds the Asian Boxing Federation (ABF) Asian title – being the first Pakistani to hold the title.
Alhamdulillah.— Usman Wazeer (@WazeerUsman) December 16, 2021
The New @WBCBoxing Middle East title champion from Pakistan🇵🇰 #gilgitbaltistan. I win another title for my beautiful country Pakistan.Thank you everyone for your love and support.Pakistan zindabad 🥊☝🏻❤️🙌 #wbcboxing #middleeast #new #champion #warrior #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/w286DZT4ic
The Pakistani fighter gets emotional in the ring after the recent feat. Wazeer also mentioned dedicating the latest title to the Pakistan Army. He commended the security forces saying we are safe in the country as they protect us.
The fight was not easy, he said, “but Alhamdulillah, I have done it.” He also thanked his coach and all supporters for supporting him at every movement. It is a proud movement for us and I will keep winning the fights and no stone will be left unturned to make Pakistan proud, he added.
On the other hand, another Pakistani boxer Asif Hazara has also clinched the Asian Boxing Federation title by beating his opponent in UAE.
Asif Hazara of Pakistan won the ABF Boxing Title. He has clinched the title by defeating a Ugandian boxer... pic.twitter.com/zFSd1A43fR— Nadira Mushtaque (@naadiisporty) December 15, 2021
The young Pakistani boxer outclassed his Ugandan rival Ben Soboga.
