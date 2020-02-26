PM Imran Khan to visit Qatar on Thursday
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan, as part of regular exchange of high-level visits, will be visiting Qatar on Thursday (February 27) to meet Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar.
The focus will be on strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanging views on regional developments, a Foreign Office statement Wednesday said.
Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close, cordial ties based on mutual trust and understanding.
The bilateral relationship is broad-based and multifaceted, covering diverse fields including political, trade, commercial, defence, people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges.
This will be the second visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Qatar after taking office.
The amir of Qatar visited Pakistan in June last year, which resulted in strengthening bilateral economic collaboration in diverse areas.
The prime minister’s visit will further reinforce this process, the statement concluded.
- Turkey denounces massacres committed against Muslims in India09:53 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- IMF, Pakistan reach Staff-Level Agreement for release of $450m tranche09:03 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- ePay Punjab fetches Rs1b tax revenue in less than 5 months08:54 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- PSL 2020 – Match 9: Quetta chase United's 188-run target in ...08:45 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- PM Imran returns home after day-long visit to Qatar08:36 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- TikTok is cancer, says Feroze Khan03:05 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- Celebrities speak out against the brutal treatment of Muslims in Delhi02:41 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- ‘Ehd-e-Wafa’ makers planning to air finale in cinemas02:15 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019