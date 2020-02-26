PM Imran Khan to visit Qatar on Thursday
Associated Press of Pakistan
10:21 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
PM Imran Khan to visit Qatar on Thursday
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan, as part of regular exchange of high-level visits, will be visiting Qatar on Thursday (February 27) to meet Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar.

The focus will be on strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanging views on regional developments, a Foreign Office statement Wednesday said.

Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close, cordial ties based on mutual trust and understanding.

The bilateral relationship is broad-based and multifaceted, covering diverse fields including political, trade, commercial, defence, people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges.

This will be the second visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Qatar after taking office.

The amir of Qatar visited Pakistan in June last year, which resulted in strengthening bilateral economic collaboration in diverse areas.

The prime minister’s visit will further reinforce this process, the statement concluded.

