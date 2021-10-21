Another 40 buses of Green Line Rapid Bus Service arrive at Karachi port

KARACHI – The second batch of forty buses for federally funded Green Line Rapid Bus Service project arrived at Karachi port on Thursday.

The first batch of forty buses already reached in port city last month.

Now all the eighty buses of this project have arrived at Karachi port now, according to Planning Minister Asad Umar who shared that preparations of commercial operations were in process.

گرین لائن منصوبے کے لئے 40 بسوں کی دوسری کھیپ کراچی پہنچ گئی. اب تمام 80 بسیں کراچی پہنچ چکی ہیں. کمرشل آپریشن کی تیاریاں مقررہ ہدف کے مطابق چل رہی ہیں pic.twitter.com/PaTDWka8IF — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 21, 2021

The PTI government says that the Green Line project will be made operational by November.

The project was launched by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in February 2016 and it was expected to be completed in one year to facilitate commuters in Pakistan’s financial hub.

Initially, the cost of the project had been estimated at Rs16.85 billion. Later, the project was extended by another 10 kilometers and the estimated cost crossed the figure of Rs24 billion. The project includes 12.7 km elevated and 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground, and has 25 stations across the country's largest metropolis.