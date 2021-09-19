First fleet of Green Line buses arrives at Karachi port

KARACHI – A Chinese vessel carrying a cargo of the first batch of Green Line BRT buses from China has arrived at Karachi Port on Sunday (today).

A special ceremony will be held in the port city today and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail will inspect the buses at the port. Reports in local media stated that the ceremony will be attended by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar, Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi, and IT Minister Ameenul Haq.

Vessel carrying first lot of 42 Green line buses has dock KPT.



Meanwhile, the second consignment of 40 more buses will reach Pakistan by the end of next month.

Earlier, Asad Umar had announced that the Green Line project will be made operational by November.

The project was launched by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in February 2016 and it was expected to be completed in one year to facilitate commuters in Pakistan’s financial hub.

Initially, the cost of the project had been estimated at Rs16.85 billion. Later, the project was extended by another 10 kilometers and the estimated cost crossed the figure of Rs24 billion. The project includes 12.7 km elevated and 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground, and has 25 stations across the country's largest metropolis.