11:58 AM | 18 Jan, 2021
Bannu gets its first 12-year-old 'Deputy Commissioner'
PESHAWAR – Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Zubair Niazi on Sunday helped fulfil the wish of an orphan boy Rehmanullah, 12, who expressed his wish of becoming a DC.

The district social welfare department arranged the visit on the instructions of the deputy commissioner, who spent a busy day with the orphans and also had lunch with them.

As per the orphans’ wish, Zubair Niazi gladly ‘gave up’ the seat of deputy commissioner’s chair after which 12-year-old, student of grade 5, addressed the administration officials and his schoolmates.

Rehmanullah said that his future goal is to become a deputy commissioner and serve the nation. He also praised his teachers for imparting quality education and playing role in the character building of the students.

On wish fulfilment, he thanked the deputy commissioner for his kind gesture.

Deputy Commissioner Niazi fulfilled another wish of the orphans to go on a recreational tour to Islamabad and northern areas. He also distributed gifts among the children.

