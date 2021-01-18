UN Pakistani troops recapture former rebel city in CAR

BANGASSOU – UN peacekeeping troops, including from Pakistan, said they have taken over the city in the Central African Republic (CAR).

Armed groups waged a war against President Faustin Archange Touadera and captured the city on January 3.

After the operation, rebels abandoned their positions in Bangassou, 750km east of the capital, Bangui, and fled the city.

The mission’s spokesman Vladimir Monteiro said Saturday that the city is under the complete control of MINUSCA.