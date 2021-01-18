UN Pakistani troops recapture former rebel city in CAR
01:20 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
Share
BANGASSOU – UN peacekeeping troops, including from Pakistan, said they have taken over the city in the Central African Republic (CAR).
Armed groups waged a war against President Faustin Archange Touadera and captured the city on January 3.
After the operation, rebels abandoned their positions in Bangassou, 750km east of the capital, Bangui, and fled the city.
The mission’s spokesman Vladimir Monteiro said Saturday that the city is under the complete control of MINUSCA.
Pakistan jumps 5 places to become 10th Most ... 02:31 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
LAHORE – According to Global Firepower’s 2021 military strength ranking, the Pakistan military has improved ...
- Govt to public Broadsheet documents on PM’s direction, Shahzad Akbar02:37 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
- Two terrorists killed during IBO in South Waziristan, says ISPR01:41 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
- UN Pakistani troops recapture former rebel city in CAR01:20 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
- DNA of victim’s relative matches in Monika Larik murder, rape case12:45 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
- Bannu gets its first 12-year-old 'Deputy Commissioner'11:58 AM | 18 Jan, 2021
#HappyBirthdaySajal trends as Pakistani star turns 27
09:40 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Intrigue Grows as Celebrities and Influencers Upload Pictures with ...03:45 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
- PSL 6 – Who will sing the anthem for Pakistan Super League 2021?11:42 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
-
-
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021