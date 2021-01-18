UN Pakistani troops recapture former rebel city in CAR
Web Desk
01:20 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
UN Pakistani troops recapture former rebel city in CAR
Share

BANGASSOU – UN peacekeeping troops, including from Pakistan, said they have taken over the city in the Central African Republic (CAR).

Armed groups waged a war against President Faustin Archange Touadera and captured the city on January 3.

After the operation, rebels abandoned their positions in Bangassou, 750km east of the capital, Bangui, and fled the city.

The mission’s spokesman Vladimir Monteiro said Saturday that the city is under the complete control of MINUSCA.

Pakistan jumps 5 places to become 10th Most ... 02:31 PM | 16 Jan, 2021

LAHORE – According to Global Firepower’s 2021 military strength ranking, the Pakistan military has improved ...

More From This Category
Former Pakistani minister running for US Congress
07:00 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
Two women judges of Afghanistan Supreme Court ...
04:28 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
Ice cream 'contracts' coronavirus in China
01:10 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
Taliban hails US troop drawdown from Afghanistan
10:29 AM | 17 Jan, 2021
US threatens India with sanctions over purchase ...
10:39 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
All you need to know about new US president ...
08:42 PM | 16 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
#HappyBirthdaySajal trends as Pakistani star turns 27
09:40 PM | 17 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr