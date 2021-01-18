Two terrorists killed during IBO in South Waziristan, says ISPR
RAWALPINDI: The military's media wing on Monday said that security forces killed two terrorists and injured one during an intense exchange of fire in South Waziristan.
Pakistan security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Nargosa area of Waziristan during which two terrorists named Usman Ali and Waheed were killed. Another terrorist was apprehended with severe injuries.
The terrorists belonged to the TTP Sajna group and have been identified as Usman Ali and Waheed. The terrorists were IED experts, terrorist trainers and motivators, ISPR said.
Terrorist Usman was also involved in the attack on security forces on 14 October 2020 in which Captain Umer Cheema along with two JCOs and three soldiers embraced Shahadat while four were injured.
Earlier on January 14, three Pakistani soldiers were martyred in two separation intelligence-based operations (IBOs) against terrorists in North Waziristan, a tribal district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
