Three Pakistani soldiers embrace martyrdom, IED expert among 2 terrorists killed in Waziristan operations

RAWALPINDI – Three Pakistani soldiers were martyred in two separation intelligence based operations (IBOs) against terrorists in North Waziristan, a tribal district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the operation, two terrorists including an IED expert was also killed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

The martyred troops include Sepoy Azaib Ahmed, resident of Karak, Sepoy Zia Ul Islam resident of Bannu and Lance Naik Abbass Khan, resident of Distt Orakzai.

On December 24, Pakistan’s security forces killed two terrorists and injured 10 during an intense exchange of fire in North Waziristan, according to the military's media wing.

One soldier, Naik Yaseen, 34, resident of Malakand embraced martyrdom while seven other sustained injuries when the militants opened fire at a military convoy.