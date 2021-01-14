Three Pakistani soldiers embrace martyrdom, IED expert among 2 terrorists killed in Waziristan operations
Share
RAWALPINDI – Three Pakistani soldiers were martyred in two separation intelligence based operations (IBOs) against terrorists in North Waziristan, a tribal district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
During the operation, two terrorists including an IED expert was also killed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.
The martyred troops include Sepoy Azaib Ahmed, resident of Karak, Sepoy Zia Ul Islam resident of Bannu and Lance Naik Abbass Khan, resident of Distt Orakzai.
On December 24, Pakistan’s security forces killed two terrorists and injured 10 during an intense exchange of fire in North Waziristan, according to the military's media wing.
One soldier, Naik Yaseen, 34, resident of Malakand embraced martyrdom while seven other sustained injuries when the militants opened fire at a military convoy.
Pakistan Army soldier martyred during IBO in ... 10:25 AM | 24 Dec, 2020
RAWALPINDI – A soldier of the Pakistan Army Naik Shoaib embraced martyrdom after security forces carried out an ...
- Rare sight as WWF spots 50 Himalayan ibex in Pakistan’s Hunza ...07:21 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- TikTok launches safety policy for users under 1806:50 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Three officers of Pakistan Navy promoted to rear admiral06:29 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Pakistan captain Babar Azam faces harassment case by 'ex-girlfriend'06:01 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Three Pakistani soldiers embrace martyrdom, IED expert among 2 ...05:47 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Malala Yousafzai opens up about her New Year resolution02:51 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Who is Nawal Saeed obsessed with? Pakistan’s rising talent reveals ...04:32 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Prince Harry, Meghan Markle shower Kate Middleton with gifts on her ...02:43 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021