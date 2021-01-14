Three Pakistani soldiers embrace martyrdom, IED expert among 2 terrorists killed in Waziristan operations

05:47 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
Three Pakistani soldiers embrace martyrdom, IED expert among 2 terrorists killed in Waziristan operations
Share

RAWALPINDI – Three Pakistani soldiers were martyred in two separation intelligence based operations (IBOs) against terrorists in North Waziristan, a tribal district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

During the operation, two terrorists including an IED expert was also killed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement. 

The martyred troops include Sepoy Azaib Ahmed, resident of Karak, Sepoy Zia Ul Islam resident of Bannu and Lance Naik Abbass Khan, resident of Distt Orakzai. 

On December 24, Pakistan’s security forces killed two terrorists and injured 10 during an intense exchange of fire in North Waziristan, according to the military's media wing.

One soldier, Naik Yaseen, 34, resident of Malakand embraced martyrdom while seven other sustained injuries when the militants opened fire at a military convoy.

Pakistan Army soldier martyred during IBO in ... 10:25 AM | 24 Dec, 2020

RAWALPINDI – A soldier of the Pakistan Army Naik Shoaib embraced martyrdom after security forces carried out an ...

More From This Category
Rare sight as WWF spots 50 Himalayan ibex in ...
07:21 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
Three officers of Pakistan Navy promoted to rear ...
06:29 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
Pakistan captain Babar Azam faces harassment case ...
06:01 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
Pakistan reaffirms support for territorial ...
05:34 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
Pakistan deals heavy blow to Indian troops after ...
05:11 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
IG FC pays farewell call to Balochistan CM
04:57 PM | 14 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mira Sethi pens a heartfelt note on 34th birthday
04:43 PM | 14 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr