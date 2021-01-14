Pakistan captain Babar Azam faces harassment case by 'ex-girlfriend'

LAHORE – A sessions court on Thursday ordered the police to register a case against Pakistan national captain Babar Azam for allegedly harassing a woman.

Additional Sessions Judge Mohammad Naeem issued the order to Naseerabad Police station while hearing a petition filed by Hamiza, who claims to be also an ex-class fellow of the star batsman.

Hamiza in his petition alleged that Azam had been abused her sexually over the years on the pretext of marriage. She also hurled other allegations

While defending the allegations, counsel for the player said that the petition was trying to blackmail his client, adding that the woman had also blackmailed him in 2016.

Babar’s lawyers said that the woman was demanding Rs2 million to withdraw the allegations.

Yesterday, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime circle had summoned the skipper weeks after he was accused of sexual and financial abuse by his former classmate.

Babar, 26, was summoned on Thursday but he excused from visiting the officials due to some engagements.

The star batsman requested the FIA to reschedule the summons, after which he has been asked to appear before the team next week.

On Wednesday, he started net practice at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after missing out all the matches of Pakistan against New Zealand owing to thumb injury.

Babar’s thumb was injured during net practice in Queens Town on Dec 12. Despite missing out all the matches, Babar remained with the team in New Zealand.

The New Zealand series was Babar’s first as Test captain and now he has to lead Pakistan in the home series against South Africa starting from Jan 26 with the first Test scheduled to be played in Karachi. The second Test is scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi from Feb 4 following which the two teams will play three T20Is in Lahore from Feb 11 to 14.

'Clean chit' to Babar Azam as Hamiza unable to ... 10:15 PM | 15 Dec, 2020 LAHORE – Police in Punjab capital have declared a woman’s accusations against Pakistan cricket captain ...

Last month, police in Punjab capital declared Hamiza Mukhtar’s accusations against Babar Azam as false after the complainant remained unable to provide any concrete evidence to support her claims.

The investigating officer (IO) submitted a report in the sessions court on Tuesday, saying that an application to register a case on the woman's accusations had been filed in 2017. However, it seems as if the woman's allegations are not true, stated the report.

In its report, the police also requested the court to wrap up the complaint under the provisions of the Constitution.

The counsel of Babar Azam, Barrister Harris Azmat, argued before the court that his client is a national hero. Moreover, the complainant is blackmailing him since 2016.

He claimed that police probe had found Azam innocent after which the petitioner had extended an apology to his client. The counsel implored the court to dismiss the petition.

Holding Quran in hand, Babar Azam’s ... 11:35 PM | 1 Dec, 2020 LAHORE – A woman, who claims to be a former girlfriend of Babar Azam, says she will not stop haunting the ...

Hamiza Mukhtar, 24, claims to be a former girlfriend of the national cricket captain. She contends that Azam allegedly sexually assaulted her on the false promises of marriage, and that she got pregnant out of wedlock but had to go for abortion on the cricketer’s insistence.

Earlier this month, a local court had dismissed her application against harassment and blackmailing by the cricketer’s family.