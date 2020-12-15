'Clean chit' to Babar Azam as Hamiza unable to provide concrete evidence

LAHORE – Police in Punjab capital have declared a woman’s accusations against Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam as false after the complainant remained unable to provide any concrete evidence to support her claims.

The investigating officer (IO) submitted a report in the sessions court on Tuesday, saying that an application to register a case on the woman's accusations had been filed in 2017. However, it seems as if the woman's allegations are not true, stated the report.

In its report, the police also requested the court to wrap up the complaint under the provisions of the Constitution.

The counsel of Babar Azam, Barrister Harris Azmat, argued before the court that his client is a national hero. Moreover, the complainant is blackmailing him since 2016.

He claimed that police probe had found Azam innocent after which the petitioner had extended an apology to his client. The counsel implored the court to dismiss the petition.

Hamiza Mukhtar, 24, claims to be a former girlfriend of the national cricket captain.

Hamiza Mukhtar, 24, claims to be a former girlfriend of the national cricket captain. She contends that Azam allegedly sexually assaulted her on the false promises of marriage, and that she got pregnant out of wedlock but had to go for abortion on the cricketer’s insistence.

Talking to DailyPakistan Tuesday evening, Hamiza says she has moved a total of five petitions in the court and will continue her struggle till she gets justice. She added that the counsels of Babar Azam have bought more time from the court for arguments.

Earlier this month, a local court had dismissed her application against harassment and blackmailing by the cricketer’s family.