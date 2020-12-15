Saudi Ambassador Nawaf calls on COAS Bajwa at GHQ

RAWALPINDI – H.E Mr. Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy, Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), today.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral defence relations between the two brotherly countries were discussed.

The Ambassador reaffirmed KSA’s full support to Pakistan’s position on all matters, especially on regional issues. ISPR reported.