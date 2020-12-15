Saudi Ambassador Nawaf calls on COAS Bajwa at GHQ
Web Desk
10:23 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
Saudi Ambassador Nawaf calls on COAS Bajwa at GHQ
Share

RAWALPINDI – H.E Mr. Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy, Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), today.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral defence relations between the two brotherly countries were discussed.

The Ambassador reaffirmed KSA’s full support to Pakistan’s position on all matters, especially on regional issues. ISPR reported.

PM Imran, Saudi tourism chief discuss bilateral ... 07:23 PM | 15 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Saudi prince Sultan Bin Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud made a telephonic call to Pakistan Prime ...

More From This Category
Nawaz Sharif spotted at London’s pizza shop in ...
10:50 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
Pakistan successfully holds MRCP PACES Clinical ...
10:57 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
Pakistan Army hits India hard at LoC, dealing ...
10:35 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
Top Sri Lankan diplomat meets Pakistan Army Chief
10:43 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
'Clean chit' to Babar Azam as Hamiza unable to ...
10:15 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
Lahore to get ‘affordable’ Naya Pakistan ...
08:18 PM | 15 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Angelina Jolie’s doppelganger jailed for 10 years in Iran
09:08 PM | 15 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr