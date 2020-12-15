Saudi Ambassador Nawaf calls on COAS Bajwa at GHQ
10:23 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
Share
RAWALPINDI – H.E Mr. Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy, Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), today.
During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral defence relations between the two brotherly countries were discussed.
The Ambassador reaffirmed KSA’s full support to Pakistan’s position on all matters, especially on regional issues. ISPR reported.
PM Imran, Saudi tourism chief discuss bilateral ... 07:23 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Saudi prince Sultan Bin Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud made a telephonic call to Pakistan Prime ...
- Pakistan successfully holds MRCP PACES Clinical Examination: ISPR10:57 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
- Nawaz Sharif spotted at London’s pizza shop in new viral photo10:50 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
-
- Pakistan Army hits India hard at LoC, dealing losses in men and ...10:35 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
- Saudi Ambassador Nawaf calls on COAS Bajwa at GHQ10:23 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
Angelina Jolie’s doppelganger jailed for 10 years in Iran
09:08 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
- Sunny Leone, Emraan Hashmi respond to '20-year-old son'05:23 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
- Mehwish Hayat dedicates a song to her fans (VIDEO)06:48 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
- Sharmila Farooqi posts '10 year challenge' photo with husband02:53 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
- Celebs who went back to school despite being famous!07:59 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020