Pakistan Army hits India hard at LoC, dealing losses in men and material

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army troops responded befittingly to Indian aggression in the Bagsar Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday, dealing heavy losses to the Indian Army in terms of men and material, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) informed in a tweet.

Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army, Naik Shahjahan (35) and Sepoy Hameed (21) embraced martyrdom in the exchange of fire while fighting valiantly, the military’s media wing said.

Relations between the two nuclear-armed countries have been tense ever since Islamabad exposed the Indian terror nexus to malign Pakistan’s image and destabilisation in the South Asian country.

On February 26, 2019, Indian aircraft intruded into Pakistani territory and dropped their payload Balakot, making a hasty retreat as the PAF jets chased them out of Pakistan's airspace.

The next day, the PAF shot down two Indian army planes in broad daylight and captured Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was later released by Pakistan as a "peace gesture" towards India.

Pakistan-India ties had then deteriorated further when New Delhi scrapped Article 370 of the Indian constitution, stripping occupied Kashmir of its special status and the freedoms that came along with it.

Ever since then, India's ceasefire violations across the LoC have increased and Pakistan has responded befittingly each time.