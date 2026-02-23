Security forces eliminate four militants in DI Khan operation: ISPR

DI KHAN – Security forces killed four militants in an operation in Dera Ismail Khan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

According to the media wing of the Pakistan Army, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation after receiving information about the presence of militants belonging to what it described as the Indian proxy group “Fitna al-Khawarij.”

The forces effectively targeted the militants’ hideouts, and after an intense exchange of fire, four militants were killed.

The military spokesperson said that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain militants, who had been involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area.

ISPR added that sanitization operations are ongoing to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored militants present in the region.

The spokesperson further stated that security forces and Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies will continue their counterterrorism campaign with full momentum under the vision of “Azm-e-Istehkam.”