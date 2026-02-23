‘Age is just a number’: Wedding of Hakeem Babar from Rawalpindi goes viral

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani weddings continue to surprise the internet, this time its Hakeem Babar from Rawalpindi, who stunned everyone, tying the woman looking half of his age. Users across internet reacted with a mix of shock, blessings, and heated debate, proving once again that the digital world never runs out of opinions.

Pictures and clips of the wedding of 60-year-old Hakeem Babar from Rawalpindi have taken social media by storm, trending across platforms and igniting widespread discussion.

The viral clip, circulating rapidly on social media platform, is accompanied by caption claiming that the veteran herbalist married a much younger woman. The post further asserts that both partners entered the union willingly, emphasizing sincerity of intention and the legal and religious validity of the marriage. According to the caption, the couple is reportedly very happy with their decision.

Footage from clip shows bride smiling and appearing joyful, while family members also seem supportive and celebratory of newly formed couple. However, as expected with any high-profile age-gap marriage, reactions online have been divided.

🚨حکیم صاحب کا چھکا، ساٹھ پر ناٹ آؤٹ! 🤠 راولپنڈی کے 60سالہ حکیم بابر کی شادی کی خبر سوشل میڈیا پر وائرل، حکم صاحب نے کہا، عمر کا فرق ہو یا حالات کا اختلاف، اصل چیز نیت کی سچائی اور رشتے کی قانونی و شرعی حیثیت ہے۔۔۔!!! pic.twitter.com/IL5hJLLaUp — Mughees Ali (@mugheesali81) February 23, 2026

Many social media users congratulated couple and highlighted that marriage, rather than immoral relationships, should be made easier and more accessible. Supportive comments flooded the post, with prayers and well-wishes for the new husband and wife. Others, however, debated the social implications of such unions, reflecting the broader public conversation surrounding age differences in marriage.

The trending story continues to dominate discussions, with thousands of users sharing opinions and engaging in heated exchanges. Whether seen as a personal victory of love or a topic of societal debate, the wedding of Hakim Babar remains one of the most talked-about events online this week.